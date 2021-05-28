Maintenance, Repair, and Operations MENA Report and Forecast 2021-2026: Emirates, Qatar Airways and Middle East Airlines Dominate the Market

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market to be Driven by Increase in Commercial and General Aviation Passenger Traffic in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026



The new report titled, 'MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the MENA maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) market, assessing the market based on its application, end-use and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.



The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 150 Billion

The growth of the aviation industry in the Middle East and Africa is being fuelled by an increase in commercial and general aviation passenger traffic. Emirates, Qatar Airways, Middle East Airlines, and other major regional carriers are putting new aircraft orders. Many global and regional MRO service providers have extended their MRO service network in the area through alliances and joint ventures, including Lufthansa Technik, AMAC Aerospace, JORAMCO, and others. This aspect is fuelling the Middle East and Africa region's rise in aircraft, aircraft engines, and engine MRO services.



Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO): Industry Definition and Segments



Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) refers to the operations used by a company to develop an end-product. MRO may include anything used in the manufacturing of, but not used in a final product.



Based on applications, the market can be divided into:

Services

Goods

Logistics

Others

The end-use sector can be divided as follows:

Construction and Infrastructure

Mining

Energy

Utilities

Chemical

Aviation

FMCG

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Defence

Automobile

Engineering and Manufacturing

Others

The regional industries can be categorised as follows:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Egypt

Turkey

Others

Industry Trends:



The booming digitalisation and increasing demand for improved productivity in businesses are driving the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) industry. Furthermore, the production of smart factories is expected to lead the industry. The market is expected to develop rapidly in the forecast period due to the growth of predictive maintenance, such as sensors and IoT, which allows for prompt replacement of manufacturing components before any defects occur.



However, due to the spread of COVID-19, which has had a significant effect on market growth, the market could slow down. The global supply chain has been harmed as a result of the pandemic's temporary shutdowns of factory units, which has made it difficult for vendors to obtain parts, limiting the MRO industry's development.



Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI)

AL Mashrik Construction Company

Egyptair Maintenance & Engineering Company





