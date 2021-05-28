DevOps in a Legacy Environment Enterprise Survey 2020: Comprehensive View of the Attitudes, Adoption Patterns, and Intentions of Developers and IT Managers

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Survey Series: DevOps in a Legacy Environment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on DevOps in a Legacy Environment, and explores technologies and methodologies that are important to enterprise IT and development.
This survey gives a comprehensive view of the attitudes, adoption patterns, and intentions of developers and IT managers within the enterprise as they relate to DevOps initiatives and legacy environments, and is an important asset for any organization looking to sell DevOps technologies, tools, and services to other companies, as well as for any organization that wants to automate its own processes through DevOps.
This survey is unique from other surveys as it gets to the bottom of the DevOps issues by looking at them from BOTH the developer and IT Manager's point of view. Using actual survey data from over 250 developers and 250 IT managers, we present in-depth data and analysis to inform your DevOps decisions.
All results are presented in aggregate and then broken out by developer or operator answers so you can see the overall result as well as how the views of the two groups differ.
Key Topics Covered:
About this Report
Overview
- Objectives of the Survey
- Survey Methodology
- Research Design
- Relative Rankings
- The Sample - Software Developers and IT Managers
What's New
Executive Summary
Demographics & Organizational Reporting Structure
- IT Managers' Roles
- Software Developers' Roles
- Drivers for DevOps Initiatives
- Company Size
- Company Size by Developers vs. IT Managers
- Company Age
- Age
- Experience in Software Development
- Experience in IT Management
- Industry
- Organizational Reporting Structure
- Team Responsibilities
- Individual Responsibilities for Typical Apps
- Champions Driving DevOps Approach
Environments - Development & Deployment
- Formal DevOps Plan Implementation
- Organizational Deployment Practices
- Frequency of Software Releases
- Compelling Reasons for Adopting DevOps
- Personnel Gaps in Technical Staff
- DevOps' Influence on the Development Lifecycle
- Skill Gaps in Technical Staff
- DevOps' Influence in Assorted IT Activities
- Organizational Changes in a DevOps Environment
IT and Development Landscape
- In-house vs. Third-party Development
- Commercial vs. Open Source Libraries
- Typical Responsibilities in IT Roles
- Changing Roles in IT Landscape
- Use of Low-code or No-code Environments
- Use Cases for Low-code Development
- Main Drawback to Low-code Development
- Time Spent on Development/IT Activities
- Top Challenges for Development
- Top Media for Addressing Challenges
Integrating DevOps Structure for Legacy Systems
- Use of Legacy Systems in IT Infrastructure
- Time Devoted to DevOps vs. Legacy
- Migrating Legacy Systems to Public Cloud
- Incorporation of Legacy Systems in DevOps Environments
- Current Approaches to Working with Legacy and DevOps
- Comfort with Legacy vs. DevOps
- Frustrating Aspects of Working with Legacy Architectures
- How Legacy Apps Interact with DevOps
- Proponents for Transitioning Legacy to DevOps
- Responsibility for Transitioning Legacy to DevOps
- Why Organizations Maintain Legacy Systems
- Adding New Technologies to Legacy Apps
- Anticipated Outcome for Enterprise Workloads
- Greatest Difficulty in Transitioning Legacy to DevOps
- Greatest Difficulty in Extending DevOps to Legacy
- Impact of Technology Modernization on Development
ITIL
- Current Use of ITIL or ITIL-derived Frameworks
- ITIL Certification
- Level of Adherence to ITIL
- Relationship between DevOps and ITSM
- Needed Improvement in ITIL Processes
- Detection of Problems in Deployments
- Major Problem Review
- Involvement in Supplier Management
- Service Level Agreement Determination
- Interaction with Application Performance Management
- Important Aspects of Application Performance Management
- Greatest Trouble Spot in Resource Availability
- Deployment Scheduling Practices
- Knowledge Exchange between IT and Business Users
- Occurrence of Internal Training
- Raising RFCs
- How RFCs are Handled
DesignOps
- Organizations with Design Team
- Number of Designers in Organization
- Number of Designers in a Team
- Status of DesignOps in Organizations
- Reasons for DesignOps Adoption
- Role of DesignOps
Productivity
- Typical Measurements of Productivity
- Qualitative vs. Quantitative Assessment of Productivity
- Satisfactorily Meeting Productivity Measurements
- Chief Benefit of Increased Productivity
- Methods of Providing Feedback on Productivity
- Responsibility for Monitoring Productivity in Technical Teams
- Impact of DevOps on Productivity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wi65v7