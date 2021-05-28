The Global Automotive Films Market is expected to grow by $ 841.36 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Films Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377502/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the usage of automotive films that improve the efficiency of HVAC and popularity of long-distance road travel. In addition, as automotive films help in improving the efficiency of HVAC, it is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive films market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive films market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Window films

• Wrap films

• Paint protection films



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the popularity of interactive automotive film simulators as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive films market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of carbon-ceramic automotive films and rising demand for luxury cars increasing adoption of ceramic window films and paint protection films will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive films market covers the following areas:

• Automotive films market sizing

• Automotive films market forecast

• Automotive films market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive films market vendors that include 3M Co., Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., HEXIS SA, Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Co. Ltd., and Rayno Window Film. Also, the automotive films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

