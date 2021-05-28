The Global Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market is expected to grow by $ 1.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351812/?utm_source=GNW

72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. Our report on automotive double wishbone suspension system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks, increasing demand for high-performance vehicles, and engineering benefits of double wishbone suspension systems. In addition, growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive double wishbone suspension system market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive double wishbone suspension system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• SUVs

• MPVs and pickup trucks

• High performance vehicles

• ATVs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of active suspension systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive double wishbone suspension system market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of carbon monocoque chassis and development of multi-material chassis construction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive double wishbone suspension system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive double wishbone suspension system market sizing

• Automotive double wishbone suspension system market forecast

• Automotive double wishbone suspension system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive double wishbone suspension system market vendors that include BorgWarner Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mobex Global, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Showa Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, Yorozu Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive double wishbone suspension system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

