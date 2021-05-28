Worldwide Fly Ash Industry to 2025 - Increased Awareness and Promotion of Fly Ash as Environmentally Friendly Material Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fly Ash Market Research Report by Type (Class C and Class F), by Application (Agriculture, Bricks & Blocks, Cement and Concrete, Geopolymer, and Mining) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fly Ash Market to Grow USD 4,822.51 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.51%. This research report categorizes the Fly Ash to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



The Class F is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Type, the Fly Ash Market is examined across Class C and Class F. The Class F commanded the largest size in the Fly Ash Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Geopolymer is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Application, the Fly Ash Market is examined across Agriculture, Bricks & Blocks, Cement and Concrete, Geopolymer, Mining, Road Construction, and Wastewater Treatment. The Road Construction commanded the largest size in the Fly Ash Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Geopolymer is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Geography, the Fly Ash Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the Fly Ash Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fly Ash Market including Aggregate Industries, Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd., BASF PLC, Boral Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Charah Solutions, Inc., CRH PLC, Duromar, Inc., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Salt River Materials Group, Separation Technologies LLC by Titan America LLC, Tarmac Trading Limited, and WM Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fly Ash Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fly Ash Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fly Ash Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fly Ash Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fly Ash Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fly Ash Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Fly Ash Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Application Outlook

3.4. Type Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing use of fly ash in construction industry

5.1.1.2. Increasing use in Portland cement concrete pavement

5.1.1.3. Increased demand and rise in price

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Resistance from traditional builders

5.1.2.2. Concerns about material limitation

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increased awareness and promotion of fly ash as environmentally friendly material

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Increased supply of poor quality of fly ash

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Fly Ash Market, By Type



7. Global Fly Ash Market, By Application



8. Americas Fly Ash Market



9. Asia-Pacific Fly Ash Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fly Ash Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Aggregate Industries

12.2. Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

12.3. BASF PLC

12.4. Boral Limited

12.5. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

12.6. Charah Solutions, Inc.

12.7. CRH PLC

12.8. Duromar, Inc.

12.9. LafargeHolcim Ltd.

12.10. Salt River Materials Group

12.11. Separation Technologies LLC by Titan America LLC

12.12. Tarmac Trading Limited

12.13. WM Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rnak9