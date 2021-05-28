The Global Automotive Communication Protocols Market is expected to grow by $ 507.12 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Communication Protocols Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351777/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive communication protocols market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing electrification in vehicles and increasing government support to promote EVs. In addition, Increasing electrification in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive communication protocols market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive communication protocols market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies government initiatives encouraging the use of telematicsas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive communication protocols market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive communication protocols market vendors that include Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis NV, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc. Also, the automotive communication protocols market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

