Global $39.84 Billion Passenger Chartered Air Transport (Private & Business) Market to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to reach $39.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Major players in the passenger chartered air transport services market are Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Partner Plc, Asia Jet Partners Ltd., ASIAN SKY GROUP, Delta Private Jets, Inc., Flexjet LLC, Gama Aviation Plc, GlobeAir AG, NetJets Aviation Inc, and XO Global LLC.



The global passenger chartered air transport market is expected to grow from $31.82 billion in 2020 to $33.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

Fluctuating fuel prices is expected to hinder the growth of the passenger-chartered air transport market. An Increase in fuel price increases the operating costs of charter flights which results in an increase in the rental price of charter flights. For instance, in March 2019, jet fuel price hiked by $64.14 per kilolitre in India which is an increase of 8.15%. Therefore, sudden fluctuations in price are expected to impact the growth of the passenger-chartered air transport market.



A custom luxury vacation tour by chartered jets is a major trend gaining popularity in the global passenger chartered air transport services market. People are prioritizing travel, adventures, and unique experiences and private chartered jet services are offering customized tours for a group of travellers for the round-the-world tours as well. For instance, Abercrombie & Kent (A&K), a luxury travel company, provides round-the-world tours on all-first-class airliners is now offering personalized tours through bizjet for up to 16 passengers.



The passenger chartered air transport market covered in this report is segmented by type into private charter services; business charter services. It is also segmented by size into light jets; mid-sized jets; large jets; air liner.



In March 2020, Wheels Up, a leader in total aviation solutions, acquired Gama Aviation for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will increase Wheels Up's fleet with more than 300 planes owned and operated. Gama Aviation is a leading private aviation services company that provides aircraft management, private jet charter, and ancillary support for its managed aircraft.



The increasing preference for private charters by ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI) is expected to drive the global passenger-chartered air transport market. Most UHNWI are inclined towards private charters rather than owning jets. In the Asia Pacific, Australia leads the market with 57 charter jets for 27 billionaires followed by Singapore which has 30 charter jets for their 28 billionaires.

The prevalence of COVID19 has also supported the growth of the market as the individuals travelling had to maintain social distancing and the UHNWIs were looking for safe and customized travel options. The growing preference for private charters contributed to the growth of the passenger-chartered air transport market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market Characteristics



3. Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Passenger Chartered Air Transport



5. Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Passenger Chartered Air Transport Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Passenger Chartered Air Transport Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Private Charter Services

Business Charter Services

6.2. Global Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market, Segmentation by Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Light Jets

Mid Sized Jets

Large Jets

Air Liner

6.3. Global Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Less than 10

10-100

Greater than 100

7. Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Passenger Chartered Air Transport Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Air Charter Service Group Ltd.

Air Partner Plc

Asia Jet Partners Ltd.

ASIAN SKY GROUP

Delta Private Jets Inc.

Flexjet LLC

Gama Aviation Plc

GlobeAir AG

NetJets Aviation Inc

XO Global LLC

VistaJet Group Holding Ltd

Deer Jet Co Ltd

TMC Jets

Jet Aviation AG

Luxaviation

Contour Aviation

TAG Aviation

Executive Jet Management

Lider Aviatio

PrivateFly

LILY JET

GlobeAir

Jet Linx Aviation

Solairus Aviation

Clay Lacy Aviation

MJets

Asian Aerospace

Premiair

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rksbnb