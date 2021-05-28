Outlook on the Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market to 2025 - Escalating Healthcare Expenditure is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global pharmaceutical logistics market by value, by service type, logistics type, by application, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the pharmaceutical logistics market, including the following regions: North America (The US, and Rest of North America); Europe; Asia Pacific; and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the pharmaceutical logistics market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global pharmaceutical logistics market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global pharmaceutical logistics market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. Several market players are entering into merger and acquisition to expand their geographical presence and their proprietary knowledge. The key players of the pharmaceutical logistics market - Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne+Nagel, FedEx Corporation, and United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Pharmaceutical logistics involves the shipping, storing, and distribution of all pharmaceutical products, including, logistics of pharmaceuticals drugs, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers.

The pharmaceutical logistics market can be segmented on the basis of service type (Cold Chain Logistics and Non-Cold Chain Logistics); logistics type (Air Freight, Sea Freight, Overland, and Integrated Logistics); procedure (Picking, Storage, Retrieval Systems, and Handling Systems); and application (Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma, and Specialty Pharma).

The global pharmaceutical logistics market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The pharmaceutical logistics is expected to increase due to growth in pharmaceutical sales, escalating healthcare expenditure, changing demographics, rising number of healthcare products that require specialized transportation and handling, increasing regulations, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as barriers to entry, high cost of technology, lack of coordination, etc.

