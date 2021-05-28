Global Mobile Learning Tools Market Size 2021, Development Trends, Key Platforms, Competitive Situation, In-depth Analysis and Statistical Forecast to 2027

Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technological advancements in the areas of computing, mobile phones, and communications technologies have had a major impact on the education sector. The school sector is also growing from paper books to E-learning. Since cell phones have been an inseparable part of people's daily lives, mobile learning is the perfect answer for improving the overall learning experience by allowing them to share information and collaborate from a variety of places. Consumers will benefit from these solutions because they will be able to add lessons to their devices and use them when moving online.

Growing demand for digital education and tablet and smartphone adoption are two major factors driving the market for mobile learning tools. The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) would increase the need for mobile learning solutions substantially. The mobile learning tools industry will grow in popularity, with educational institutions offering online seminars and companies adopting remote working methods to avoid social isolation. Foreign organizations, such as the WHO, are now using mobile learning apps to assist healthcare workers. The WHO Academy's smartphone learning software for healthcare professionals offers educational materials to educate them when handling COVID-19 patients so that they can shield themselves from the virus.

The Mobile Learning Tools key players in this market include:

ISpring Solutions

Epignosis

Litmos

UQualio

Adobe

Saba Software

Absorb

Mindflash Technologies

Infinity Learning Solutions

Docebo

Cornerstone OnDemand

Coorpacademy

SkyPrep

Looop

EduBrite Systems

Traineaze

ELogic Learning

Accord LMS

LearnUpon

BizLibrary

Mobile Learning Tools Market by Type:

Basic($29-129/Month)

Standard($129-259/Month)

Senior($259-459/Month)

Mobile Learning Tools Market by Application:

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Mobile Learning tools blend classroom strategies and expertise with the scalability and flexibility of modern mobile technologies to create a unique and fruitful learning atmosphere. M-learning often overcomes both time and distance constraints by using features such as VOIP, video tutorials, and others to provide content through a mobile device. The mobile learning market is expected to grow as a result of the benefits provided by M-learning. The growth in the acceptance of e-learning in educational institutions around the world, as well as strategic partnerships between tech vendors and service providers to boost e-learning, are other factors that would increase the mobile learning tools market scale.

Global Mobile Learning Tools market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global Mobile Learning Tools market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Learning Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

