Five Industrial Real Estate Acquisitions in Six Weeks for Sealy & Company

Dallas, TX, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of two distribution warehouses totaling 243,902 square feet in Indianapolis, Indiana. The transaction was made for an undisclosed amount.

Sealy & Company’s announcement of the acquisition of the buildings at Emerson Industrial Park comes weeks after a successful and active run of closed investments in Detroit, Kansas City, St. Louis, and El Paso. With new deals on the horizon for the company, its Investment Services team shows no signs of slowing down.

“Our acquisition strategy, our people, and our relationships in these key markets help us operate like a well-oiled investment machine,” says Scott Sealy, Jr., Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer. ­­

Mr. Sealy continues saying, “After 60 years focusing specifically on the industrial sector, the expertise and market knowledge our team has gained is incredible. The talent of our investment analysts and asset managers is unparalleled, and we are confident in our diligent investment analysis. The velocity at which we are growing and acquiring more property continues to deepen our reputation as one of the most active industrial real estate investment firms in the nation.”

The company’s newest acquisition is made in a market it is well-familiarized with, having already owned significant property in Indianapolis. Most recently, the company acquired a Class A, multi-tenant 130,000+ square foot distribution warehouse in Indianapolis’s highly competitive Carmel submarket in October of last year.

The newest property acquired features two buildings with highly functional characteristics suitable to tenants in the area, including a suitable dock area, ample auto parking, and high-image curb appeal. With an average building size of nearly 122,000 square feet and an average space size of roughly 11,600 square feet, the industrial buildings serve a diverse tenant base due to their property features, access to labor, and superior location.

Located just off Interstate-465, the infill facilities’ tenants can easily execute distribution efforts throughout the Indianapolis market and surrounding destinations. The property also benefits from immediate access to the I-465/I-65 interchange as well as I-74. Sealy & Company’s ownership and management of the property will continue to support the tenants, many of which have a long history in the buildings.

Sealy & Company purchased the property from Dominion Realty with the support of Sealy’s Investment Services team, led by Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs, and selling broker Zach Graham of CBRE.

