Global Home Bedding Market Is Expected to Reach USD 163.44 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global home bedding market is expected to grow from USD 80.77 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 163.44 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

In the global scenario, the market is being driven by the growing popularity of low-profile beds and greyscale colour palettes, reflecting the trend of minimalist bedrooms. Furthermore, the rising importance of flexible beds, especially among the younger generation, is driving up demand for personalised mattresses and bed linens, boosting global home bedding sales. The market's growth prospects have been boosted by the housing boom and rising consumer spending on home furnishings. Luxury bedding items, coupled with their functional benefits, are assisting in industry superior performance, signalling an increase in demand for home bedding products. Fitted bed sheets, for example, have an elasticized hem that keeps the sheets in place on the mattress after so many tosses and turns while sleeping.

Home bedding, also known as bedclothes or bed linen, is the material that is put on top of a bed's mattress for the purposes of hygiene, comfort, mattress protection, and decoration. Bedding is the washable and removable part of sleeping area of people. Various sets of bedding for each bed are cleaned in rotation and changed frequently to enhance sleep comfort at various room temperatures. While most uniform bedding dimensions are rectangular, some square-shaped sizes are possible, allowing the user to put on bedding without regard to its lengthwise orientation. A full bedding set consists of a flat or fitted bed sheet that covers the mattress, a flat top sheet, and a duvet, quilt, or blanket. A duvet cover and a number of pillows with pillowcases, also known as pillow shams, are used in addition to the top sheet. To ensure sufficient insulation in cold sleeping areas, additional pillows, blankets, and other things can be used.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419463/request-sample

Furthermore, the crucial relation between good sleep and a stable mind and body has increased the demand for high-quality bedding. Furthermore, the work-from-home movement prompted by pandemic-related lockdowns has redirected people's budgets into home bedding purchases. Since many people are working from their beds and spending a lot of time at home, the sleep environment has improved. In addition to beds, related items such as flexible bases and accessories such as back-supporting pillows are expected to grow in popularity.

Key players operating in the global home bedding market include American Textile Company, Boll & Branch LLC, Pacific Coast Feather Company, Portico Inc., Bombay Dyeing, Acton & Acton Ltd., WestPoint, Crane & Canopy, Beaumont & Brown Ltd, and Hollander. To gain a significant market share in the global home bedding market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Blanket segment is expected to show the highest value of 23.77 billion by 2028

The type segment includes mattress, pillow, bed linen, blanket. Consumers are more interested in novelty bedding collections, so retailers are expanding their selection to include more than a dozen different sets. Because of the increased popularity of weighted blankets, the blankets segment is projected to have the highest market value of 23.77 billion by by 2028.

Online segment is anticipated to show the highest share of 58.22% by 2028

The Distribution Channel segment includes Online and Offline. By, the online distribution channel is anticipated to have the largest share of 58.22%. [WU2] Consumer would most likely prefer online shopping rather than frequently visiting retail stores as a result of the introduction of online stores and the improved reliability of e-commerce sites. This could be a benefit for both online-only and hybrid retailers that are constantly looking for new ways to streamline their delivery and fulfilment processes. Retailers are taking advantage of consumers' willingness to buy online while lowering overhead and inventory costs as the direct-to-consumer channel has grown significantly.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/home-bedding-market-by-type-mattress-pillow-bed-linen-419463.html

Regional Segment Analysis of Home Bedding Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global home bedding market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to have the largest share of 28.57% by 2028. The regional market is growing as consumers become more conscious of the importance of good sleep and suitable bedding materials. Market perceptions of quality sleeping products have changed as a result of the lack of sleeping-related problems in the area.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419463

About the report:

The global home bedding market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419463&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz



Related Reports

Flexible Garden Hoses Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/flexible-garden-hoses-market-by-product-type-soaker-419391.html

Gas Fire Table Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/gas-fire-table-market-by-product-outlook-natural-419392.html

Plush Blankets Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/plush-blankets-market-by-application-commercial-residential-distribution-419395.html

Breathable Films Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/breathable-films-market-by-type-polypropylene-polyester-polyurethane-418954.html