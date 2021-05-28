The Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market is expected to grow by 2.92 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308369/?utm_source=GNW

92 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of new or improved emission standards, increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, and growth in sales of electronic fuel-injected vehicles. In addition, the adoption of new or improved emission standards is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the next generation of OBD in automotive fuel injection systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of turbulent jet injection (TJI) systems and developments in the field of automotive fuel injection systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market sizing

• Automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market forecast

• Automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market vendors that include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Keihin Corp., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne LLC. Also, the automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



