Tourism and Logistics Real Estate Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Top Manufacturers, Opportunity Assessments, Segmentation, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2027

Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advances in property industry continue to directly impact tourism real estate events. Tourism Real Estate plays a crucial part in the global economy. The Global Tourism Real Estate Market has been going through an upsurge in the growth over the past years. Currently, major aspects impacting the performance of the Global Tourism Real Estate Market are consolidation, innovation, technology and globalization. Rise in the number of tourists across the globe has been acting as a major aspect driving the growth of the Tourism Real Estate industry. Furthermore, the rising urbanization across several developing economies is also thrusting the development of the industry. Numerous major organizations across the globe are making heavy cross border investments. This rising number of investments is another factor adding fuel to the market growth process.

The fundamental events in the Tourism Real Estate industry such as Large-scale mergers & acquisitions have been boosting the performance of the industry on global level. In addition to that, the rising in adoption of several technologies such as data analytics and cloud based applications have changed the dynamics of global Tourism Real Estate market. However, the industry growth is anticipated to be restrained by the high asset pricing and new supply. In addition to that, the rise of global COVID-19 pandemic has also been impeding the growth of the Tourism Real Estate industry over the recent time. Nevertheless, even amid the economic uncertainty, terrorism, geo-political issues, etc. the industry has managed to maintain the strength and travel remains high. The subsequent boost provided to consumer confidence by the positive trends in employment is supporting the global tourism real estate industry.

Chapter One: Tourism Real Estate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tourism Real Estate

1.2 Tourism Real Estate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tourism Real Estate Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Tourism Landscape Real Estate

1.2.3 Tourism Commercial Real Estate

1.2.4 Tourist Holiday Real Estate

1.2.5 Tourism Residential Real Estate

1.3 Tourism Real Estate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tourism Real Estate Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Rental

1.3.3 Sales

1.4 Global Tourism Real Estate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Tourism Real Estate Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Tourism Real Estate Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Tourism Real Estate Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 202Chapter One: Versus 2027

Chapter Two: Tourism Real Estate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tourism Real Estate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tourism Real Estate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tourism Real Estate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Tourism Real Estate Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Tourism Real Estate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tourism Real Estate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Largest Tourism Real Estate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Tourism Real Estate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Six: Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Evergrande

6.1.1 Evergrande Corporation Information

6.1.2 Evergrande Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Evergrande Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Evergrande Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Evergrande Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Vanke

6.2.1 Vanke Corporation Information

6.2.2 Vanke Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Vanke Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Vanke Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Vanke Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Country Garden

6.3.1 Country Garden Corporation Information

6.3.2 Country Garden Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Country Garden Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Country Garden Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Country Garden Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Poly

6.4.1 Poly Corporation Information

6.4.2 Poly Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Poly Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Poly Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Poly Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 SUNAC

6.5.1 SUNAC Corporation Information

6.5.2 SUNAC Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 SUNAC Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 SUNAC Product Portfolio

6.5.5 SUNAC Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Greenland

6.6.1 Greenland Corporation Information

6.6.2 Greenland Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Greenland Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Greenland Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Greenland Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 R&F

6.6.1 R&F Corporation Information

6.6.2 R&F Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 R&F Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 R&F Product Portfolio

6.7.5 R&F Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 CFLD

6.8.1 CFLD Corporation Information

6.8.2 CFLD Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 CFLD Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 CFLD Product Portfolio

6.8.5 CFLD Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 CR Land

6.9.1 CR Land Corporation Information

6.9.2 CR Land Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 CR Land Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 CR Land Product Portfolio

6.9.5 CR Land Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Green Town

6.10.1 Green Town Corporation Information

6.10.2 Green Town Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Green Town Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Green Town Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Green Town Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Agile

6.11.1 Agile Corporation Information

6.11.2 Agile Tourism Real Estate Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Agile Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Agile Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Agile Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Wanda

6.12.1 Wanda Corporation Information

6.12.2 Wanda Tourism Real Estate Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Wanda Tourism Real Estate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Wanda Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Wanda Recent Developments/Updates

Chapter Seven: Tourism Real Estate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Tourism Real Estate Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tourism Real Estate

7.4 Tourism Real Estate Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Tourism Real Estate Distributors List

8.3 Tourism Real Estate Customers

Chapter Nine: Tourism Real Estate Market Dynamics

9.1 Tourism Real Estate Industry Trends

9.2 Tourism Real Estate Growth Drivers

9.3 Tourism Real Estate Market Challenges

9.4 Tourism Real Estate Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Global Market Forecast

10.1 Tourism Real Estate Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tourism Real Estate by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tourism Real Estate by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Tourism Real Estate Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tourism Real Estate by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tourism Real Estate by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Tourism Real Estate Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tourism Real Estate by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tourism Real Estate by Region (2022-2027)

Another Report: ‘Global Logistics Real Estate Industry’

Global Logistics Real Estate Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2020 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2021-2027. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Trade and commerce are considered to be the lifeblood and the logistics system is the circulatory system of global economy. RFID chips—logistics, railcars and terminals, container ships and Trucking fleets often seek interconnected infrastructure which makes their working possible. Logistics real estate solutions such as fulfillment centers, distribution facilities and warehouses provide proper services to all these operations. The centrality of logistics to world economy and the fundamental trends propelling the demand and change is making logistics real estate industry a striking business. The global industry for Logistics Real Estate has been witnessing an extraordinary growth in the past few years. In past two decades agglomerations of distribution centers have been observed that were concentrated in particular regions in geographical terms earlier which has been a crucial aspect responsible for the boost in the market performance.

The enormous growth in the population across the globe has been considered being a primary reason behind the upsurge in the growth of the Global Logistics Real Estate Market. The Logistics Real Estate industry offers numerous employment opportunities to a wide number of populations. These opportunities provided are factor behind the growth of this industry among emerging economies. Furthermore, the rise in per capita income is also acting like a catalyst for the market growth process. Geographic positioning coupled with global trade routes is also one of the potential factors anticipated to impact the formation and growth of the Global Logistics Real Estate Market. The modernization of the supply chains is another aspect adding fuel to the market expansion process.

