Global Language Learning Application Market 2021 by Language Types, Emerging Technologies, Applications, Innovation, Growing Demand & Business Opportunities till 2026

Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning a language other than mother tongue has become increasingly important in today’s interconnected and interdependent world. Learning languages is vital to explore numerous opportunities and engage with other nations and cultures across the world. Learning makes it easy to connect to the neighborhood even if it is thousands of miles away. Proficiency in other languages opens doors to many opportunities and the pathway to succeed in the global economy. There are many benefits of learning language including improved connectivity, career advancement, increased cognitive ability, connectivity to other cultures, explore other regions of the world, empowers access to information, improve communication skills and master vocabulary, boost confidence, empowers decision-making skills, and ability to explore new culture and languages. The benefits offered by the language learning apps to the learner have inclined more users to use the language learning apps which have stirred the Global Language Learning Application Market.

More people are inclined towards these platforms as they are cost-efficient and extremely beneficial. The covid-19 impact is the major driver of the market as the offline service providers are shut down due to the government-enforced restrictions and growing communication across borders. The introduction to E-learning is rapidly growing enabling users from different locations to remain connected through the internet which has offered flexibility in learning. Moreover, the educational spending in the developed and developing countries is increased at a rapid pace. Also, the use of mobile phones, the internet, and more is driving more users due to easy accessibility and convenience.

Moreover, today there are employees working from various countries who learn a language for better communication. Additionally, a flexible pricing structure is provided to the users which makes the language learning option more economical. Also, due to the introduction to wearable technologies, more people are attracted to such platforms thereby driving the Global Language Learning Application Market. Some of the best Language Learning Applications popular in the Global Language Learning Application Market are Babbel, Pimsleur, Duolingo, Rosetta Stone, Busuu, Drops, Memrise, Mango, and Mondly among others. The top language app providers in the Global Language Learning Application Market are the United States of America, Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Finland among others.

For Competitor Segment, The Report Includes Global Key Players of Language Learning Application Market:

Duolingo, Babbel, Rosetta Stone, Memrise, Busuu, LinguaLeo, Koolearn (NEW Oriental), Edmodo (Netdragon), Wall Street English, Open English, Italki, Voxy, Mango Languages, Drops, Lingvist

For Product Type Segment, This Report Listed Main Product Type of Language Learning Application Market:

English

World Languages

For End Use/Application Segment, This Report Focuses on The Status And Outlook For Key Applications. End users are also listed:

Institutional Learners

Individual Learners

