$797.8 Million Worldwide Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Image Analysis Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultrasound Image Analysis Software estimated at US$797.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$800.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $215.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$215.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$300.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
- AGFA Healthcare
- Aquilab
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Esaote S.p.A
- GE Healthcare
- Image Analysis
- INFINITT Healthcare Co, Ltd.
- Merge Healthcare, Inc.
- MIM Software Inc.
- Mirada Medical Limited
- Philips Healthcare
- ScienceSoft USA Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
- Xinapse Systems Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s85mx0