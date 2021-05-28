Global Digital Reading Market 2021-2026: Technology Trends, Primary and Secondary Research, Current Scenario, Key Industry Players and Strategic Benchmarking

Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing usage of mobile devices and other equipment such as laptops, desktops, kindles, and iPad for several activities due to the rising awareness regarding the convenience and ease of use of these devices, their importance as close to basic necessities as well as their availability in several regions at affordable prices, along with the rising disposable incomes amongst the global population which is offering appropriate growth conditions.

Moreover, growing number of readers, especially among the young generation as well as rising adoption of studying and making notes through online portals and websites from a plethora of information that is given online at various places, are further creating opportunities for the expansion of the global digital reading market in the coming years.

Moreover, rising awareness regarding lowering the usage of paper and its products to save trees and make efficient use of the available paper is also fueling the growth of global digital reading market over the coming years. Also, rising preference for reading through various applications and kindles as well as e books, to avoid buying the books or carrying it around several places for travel or commute during the office hours are further fueling the expansion of the global digital reading market in the forecast time frame.

Also, growing awareness regarding the availability of novels and educational books on online platforms or as ebooks across several websites is also contributing to the expansion of the global digital reading market in the coming years. These online platforms and books are useful across various places especially in the rural places where there is availability of the internet but lack of facilities such as educational institutes or even access to basic libraries in many regions, hence rising the popularity of the digital reading contributing to the market growth.

For Competitor Segment, The Report Includes Global Key Players of Digital Reading Market:

Amazon, Apple, McGraw Hill, Sony, Alibaba, CITIC Press Group, Thinkingdom, Zhangyue Technology, China Literature, COL Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd, China Media Inc, Hangzhou Anysoft, Winshare, Jiangsu Phoenix, Central Plains Media

For Product Type Segment, This Report Listed Main Product Type of Digital Reading Market:

Paid Reading

Free Reading

For End Use/Application Segment, This Report Focuses on The Status And Outlook For Key Applications. End users are also listed:

Cell Phone

E-reader

Computer

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Reading Market Size 2016-2026

2.1.2 Digital Reading Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2 Digital Reading Segment by Type

2.2.1 Paid Reading

2.2.2 Paid Reading

2.3 Digital Reading Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Digital Reading Market Size CAGR by Type

2.3.2 Global Digital Reading Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Digital Reading Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cell Phone

2.4.2 E-reader

2.4.3 Computer

2.5 Digital Reading Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Digital Reading Market Size CAGR by Application

2.5.2 Global Digital Reading Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

3 Digital Reading Market Size by Players

3.1 Digital Reading Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Digital Reading Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)

3.1.2 Global Digital Reading Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)

3.2 Global Digital Reading Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Digital Reading by Regions

4.1 Digital Reading Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 Americas Digital Reading Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.3 APAC Digital Reading Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe Digital Reading Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Reading Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Digital Reading Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Digital Reading Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Americas Digital Reading Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Digital Reading Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Digital Reading Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.3 APAC Digital Reading Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Reading by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Digital Reading Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.3 Europe Digital Reading Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Reading by Region (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Reading Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Reading Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

