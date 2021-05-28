The Global Acoustic Insulation Market is expected to grow by $ 2.10 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acoustic Insulation Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251403/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the acoustic insulation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing health concerns over noise pollution, mandatory government regulations, and growth in the construction sector. In addition, increasing health concerns over noise pollution is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The acoustic insulation market analysis includes the type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The acoustic insulation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Stone wool

• Glass wool

• Foamed plastics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By End-user

• Building and construction

• Industrial

• Transportation



This study identifies the domination of APAC in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the acoustic insulation market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth in the automotive industry and the increasing adoption of aerogels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on acoustic insulation market covers the following areas:

• Acoustic insulation market sizing

• Acoustic insulation market forecast

• Acoustic insulation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acoustic insulation market vendors that include 3M Co., Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Knauf Gips KG, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB. Also, the acoustic insulation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251403/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________