The Global Automotive Active Suspension System Market is expected to grow by $ 737.00 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Our report on automotive active suspension system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for comfort with a smoother driving experience, growing use of advanced body control as a product differentiator, and increasing electrification in vehicles. In addition, increasing demand for comfort with a smoother driving experience is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive active suspension system market analysis includes Application and Geography segments.



The automotive active suspension system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hydraulic actuator

• Pneumatic actuator

• Electromagnetic actuator



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive active suspension system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive active suspension system market sizing

• Automotive active suspension system market forecast

• Automotive active suspension system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive active suspension system market vendors that include Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive active suspension system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

