Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0715 - RIKV 21 1115

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 21 0715RIKV 21 1115
Settlement Date 06/01/202106/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 13,1006,400
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.835/1.35299.250/1.629
Total Number of Bids Received 1011
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 14,2008,000
Total Number of Successful Bids 89
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 89
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.835/1.35299.250/1.629
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.855/1.18899.355/1.399
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.835/1.35299.250/1.629
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.845/1.27099.297/1.526
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.855/1.18899.355/1.399
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.829/1.40199.195/1.749
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.844/1.27899.277/1.570
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.081.25