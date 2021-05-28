|Series
|RIKV 21 0715
|RIKV 21 1115
|Settlement Date
|06/01/2021
|06/01/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|13,100
|6,400
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.835
|/
|1.352
|99.250
|/
|1.629
|Total Number of Bids Received
|10
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|14,200
|8,000
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|8
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|8
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.835
|/
|1.352
|99.250
|/
|1.629
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.855
|/
|1.188
|99.355
|/
|1.399
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.835
|/
|1.352
|99.250
|/
|1.629
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.845
|/
|1.270
|99.297
|/
|1.526
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.855
|/
|1.188
|99.355
|/
|1.399
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.829
|/
|1.401
|99.195
|/
|1.749
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.844
|/
|1.278
|99.277
|/
|1.570
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.08
|1.25
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0715 - RIKV 21 1115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND