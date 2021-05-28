The Global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market is expected to grow by $ 2.84 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228014/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive digital instrument cluster market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by multilayer display enabling further developments in digital instrument cluster and the development of RTOS providing a scalable foundation for a range of instrument cluster products. In addition, multilayer display enabling further developments in digital instrument cluster is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive digital instrument cluster market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive digital instrument cluster market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Luxury vehicles

• Mid-segment vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of superior graphic display as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive digital instrument cluster market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of prism display that emulates real 3D effects and digital cockpits are becoming popular in the automotive ecosystem will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive digital instrument cluster market covers the following areas:

• Automotive digital instrument cluster market sizing

• Automotive digital instrument cluster market forecast

• Automotive digital instrument cluster market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive digital instrument cluster market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., International Automotive Components Group SA, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Visteon Corp. Also, the automotive digital instrument cluster market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

