The Global Adult Stores Market is expected to grow by $ 9.71 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

Our report on the adult stores market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing acceptance of sexual wellness products and the emergence of specialty stores creating a consumer-friendly environment. In addition, the growing acceptance of sexual wellness products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The adult stores market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The adult stores market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sex toys

• Condoms

• Personal lubricants

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Online retail stores

• Adult and specialty stores



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for adult stores product among the LGBT community as one of the prime reasons driving the adult stores market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on adult stores market covers the following areas:

• Adult stores market sizing

• Adult stores market forecast

• Adult stores market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adult stores market vendors that include Ansell Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH. Also, the adult stores market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

