The Global Air Cushion Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 1.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

Our report on the air cushion packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand for secondary packaging and the growth of online shopping. In addition, an increase in demand for secondary packaging is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The air cushion packaging market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The air cushion packaging market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer goods

• Food and beverages

• Electronics

• Personal care and household

• Pharmaceutical



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the replacement of traditional bubble wrap packagingas one of the prime reasons driving the air cushion packaging market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air cushion packaging market vendors that include 3G Packaging Corp., 3M Co., Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd., AirWave Packaging LLC, Atlantic Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Pregis LLC, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH. Also, the air cushion packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



