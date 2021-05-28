Global Healthcare Providers Industry Guide 2021: US is by Far the Most Valuable Market for Healthcare Providers

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Providers Global Industry Guide - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare providers sector had total revenues of $9,019.5bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2016 and 2020.

The inpatient care segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $3,260.7bn, equivalent to 36.2% of the sector's overall value.

Global Healthcare Providers industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Sector size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Sector.



Key Highlights

The healthcare providers sector is valued as total expenditure on healthcare in each country. This includes final consumption spending on healthcare goods and services.

Goods and services in this sector include inpatient, outpatient, long-term medical care, medical goods including pharmaceuticals and supplies, and collective services and capital formation such as administration requirements and development costs.

Public spending (e.g. by national and local governments and social security schemes) and private spending (e.g. payments made by private-sector health insurers and individual out-of-pocket expenditures) are both included.

Note that with regards to distribution data (whereby data is broken down to private or government expenditure), the government expenditure segment also includes healthcare insurance funded by private insurers where such insurance is mandatory, for example in the United States. Any other non-mandatory privately-funded insurance comes under the "private" segment. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates. COVID-19: The assumption has been made that after the pandemic is over the global economy will gradually go back to the levels recorded before. It is also assumed that there is no widespread economic crisis as seen in 2008 due to announced financial support packages from governments around the world. In October 2020, at the time of the preparation of this report, the economic implications of national and local lockdowns of many economies are difficult to predict as there is no indication how long the pandemic will last, nor how many industries will be forced to stay closed and the scale of the governmental aid involved.

The US is by far the world's most valuable market for healthcare providers, thanks to its predominantly private and highly-developed healthcare system.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Global Healthcare Providers



4 Healthcare Providers in Asia-Pacific



5 Healthcare Providers in Europe



6 Healthcare Providers in France



7 Healthcare Providers in Germany



8 Healthcare Providers in Italy



9 Healthcare Providers in Japan



10 Healthcare Providers in Australia



11 Healthcare Providers in Canada



12 Healthcare Providers in China



13 Healthcare Providers in The Netherlands



14 Healthcare Providers in Spain



15 Healthcare Providers in The United Kingdom



16 Healthcare Providers in The United States



17 Company Profiles

Community Health Systems, Inc.

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Ascension Health

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Tokushukai Ltd

Nichii Gakkan Co Ltd

Orpea SA

Ramsay Health Care Limited

Korian SA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Healthscope Ltd

Spire Healthcare Group Plc

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Chindex International Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5iihn4