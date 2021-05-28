Global Air Freight Industry Report 2021: Market Revenues of $107,895.2 Million in 2020 - Value and Volume 2016-2020 and Forecast to 2025

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Freight Global Industry Guide - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air freight sector had total revenues of $107,895.2m in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% between 2016 and 2020.

Global Air Freight industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.



Key Highlights

The air freight sector is defined as consisting of revenues generated from freight transportation by air.

Units of volumes are measured in freight ton-kilometers (FTK). Air freight volumes, consisting of freight, express, and diplomatic bags, include both domestic and international freight which for the purposes of this report are counted at each flight stage.

Value represents the revenue obtained by airline companies from freight transportation. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

COVID-19: Figures presented in this report are calculated applying the "middle path" scenario - this is based on the current situation in countries where the epidemic burst first, like China where announcements made by governments stated that the largest impacts of the pandemic may last a further six months.

The assumption has been made that after this time the economy will gradually go back to the levels recorded before the pandemic by the end of the year. It is also assumed that there is no widespread economic crisis as seen back in 2008 due to announced pay-outs across countries.

At the moment of preparation of this report in February 2021 the economic implications of the lockdowns of many economics are still very difficult to predict as there is no indication how long the pandemic could last, nor the number of sectors forced to stay closed and the scale of the governmental aid involved.

2020 has been a very bad year for the air freight sector due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Store closures and massive disruptions in global supply chains due to COVID-19 damaged the air freight sector's value and volume in 2020

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Global Air Freight



4 Air Freight in Asia-Pacific



5 Air Freight in Europe



6 Air Freight in France



7 Air Freight in Germany



8 Air Freight in Italy



9 Air Freight in Japan



10 Air Freight in Australia



11 Air Freight in Canada



12 Air Freight in China



13 Air Freight in The Netherlands



14 Air Freight in Spain



15 Air Freight in The United Kingdom



16 Air Freight in The United States



17 Company Profiles

Cargolux Airlines International S.A.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

The Emirates Group

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Air China Ltd

Air Incheon Co Ltd

Asiana Airlines Inc.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd

All Nippon Airways Co Ltd

Deutsche Bahn AG

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

Volga-Dnepr Group

Air France-KLM SA

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics GmbH & Co. KG

Alitalia - Societa Aerea Italiana S.p.A.

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nippon Express Co Ltd

Kuehne + Nagel Inc

Qantas Airways Limited

Air Canada

American Airlines Inc

Cargojet Inc

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd

Hainan Airlines Co Ltd

British Airways Plc

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

United Airlines Holdings Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnx6wh