Economic Empowerment Day—A Philanthropic Partnership Announced Between The American College of Financial Services and the Tulsa Community

King of Prussia, PA, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Financial Services is proud to be a gold sponsor of Economic Empowerment Day, one of the main events taking place during the 10-day 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commemoration. The goal of Economic Empowerment Day is to create a collective focal point for the national conversation on the racial wealth gap and the inequality in access to capital.

“The College’s commitment to Black America, and to the Greenwood District and the Tulsa community, transcends our sponsorship. We are proud to partner with and support philanthropic actions in Tulsa through The College’s Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®) program and the CAP® Impact Scholarship,” says George Nichols III, President and CEO at The American College of Financial Services. “The spirit of Economic Empowerment Day mirrors The College’s mission to uplift Black and underserved communities across America.”

Through the partnership with Economic Empowerment Day, The College is offering the CAP® Impact Scholarship to the Tulsa philanthropic community to support nonprofit gift planners from historically underrepresented communities in their pursuit of advanced knowledge that will enable them to better facilitate the generosity of donors for the benefit of their communities and society.

Tulsa CAP® Impact Scholarship recipients will join The College’s Advisors of Color network, created in 2021 to engage 100 advisors of color with local communities in the program this year and are currently recruiting for a Tulsa CAP® study group for a fall launch. The College has longstanding partnerships with 19 community foundations across the country who host interdisciplinary CAP® study groups to amplify the impact of philanthropy through knowledge.

“Hosting an economic empowerment conference of this caliber with a critical focus on closing the Black wealth gap is transformational,” said Phil Armstrong, Project Director of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. “This discussion is essential to reviving the legacy of Black Wall Street and will help set the course for Black entrepreneurs to establish a legacy of wealth for themselves and generations to come.”

The hybrid conference, held in person and online June 1, 2021, will have three tracks for different audiences focused on specific areas of wealth disparity. One track is for institutional investors, one is for entrepreneurs and business owners, and the third is for individuals and families. President Nichols and Dr. Pamela Jolly, Senior Strategist at The College and Founder and CEO of Torch Enterprises, will be participating in sessions throughout the day.

Attendees can register at Tulsa2021.org/EED/register. In-person attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 and pre-registration is encouraged.

Learn more about The College’s scholarship programs at TheAmericanCollege.Edu/Scholarships.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission pays homage to the martyrs of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and celebrates the resilience of the Greenwood spirit and the Black Wall Street mentality. The projects of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission will educate Oklahomans and Americans about the Race Massacre and its impact on the state and Nation; remember its victims and survivors; and create an environment conducive to fostering sustainable entrepreneurship and heritage tourism within the Greenwood District specifically, and North Tulsa generally.