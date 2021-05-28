Insights on the Sterility Indicators Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Anderson Products and Cardinal Health Among Others

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterility Indicators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sterility Indicators estimated at US$727.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Biological, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$776.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $196.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Sterility Indicators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$196.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$285 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured):
- 3m Company
- Anderson Products, Inc
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Cardinal Health
- Getinge Ab
- gke-GmbH
- Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC
- Matachana Group
- Mesa Laboratories
- PMS
- Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc
- Steris plc
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 40
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfedn8