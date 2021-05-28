The Glimpse Group Announces the Appointment of Joseph Ceccarelli as its Financial Controller

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (“Glimpse”), a Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (“VR” and “AR”) platform company comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, announced today the appointment of Joseph Ceccarelli as its Financial Controller.



Mr. Ceccarelli is a Certified Public Accountant with over 30 years of corporate accounting experience at both public and private companies. From 2006 – 2020, Mr. Ceccarelli held various senior financial positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co, most recently serving as Vice President, Business Management and Financial Analysis of Chase Auto. Earlier in his career, he served in senior accounting roles with Morgan Stanley, L’Occitane, Barneys New York, Cartier, and Coopers & Lybrand.

Maydan Rothblum, CFO and COO of Glimpse, said, “With our growth, it was important to strengthen our financial infrastructure. Joe Ceccarelli has an extensive financial and accounting background across industries. We are fortunate to have someone of Joe's caliber join the team as my partner and I look forward to working with him.”

Joe Ceccarelli commented: "I am excited to join Glimpse at this growth stage in its life cycle and leverage my past experiences to help it build a strong finance organization for the Glimpse parent company and its subsidiary companies."

