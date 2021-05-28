Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for July 1st 2021 refinancing

| Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

Lyngby, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                28 May 2021
                                        Announcement no. 57/2021






Jyske Realkredit has completed the auctions to refinance floating rate loans.

The results of the auctions are shown below:

ISIN                                                         DK0009405938
Name                                                       Var. 422.E.OA Cb3.ju25 RF
Reference rate                             Cibor 3M
Cover pool                    E (SDO)
Price                                                         100.20
Interest rate spread                          +0.01%

ISIN                                                         DK0009405425
Name                                                       Var G-422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF
Referenc rate                              Cibor 3M
Cover pool                                    E (SDO)
Price                                                        100.20
Interest rate spread                       +0.00%

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The final terms for the bonds will be updated with the interest rate spread and will be available at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit


Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.