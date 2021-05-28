English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 28 May 2021

Announcement no. 57/2021













Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for July 1st 2021 refinancing

Jyske Realkredit has completed the auctions to refinance floating rate loans.

The results of the auctions are shown below:

ISIN DK0009405938

Name Var. 422.E.OA Cb3.ju25 RF

Reference rate Cibor 3M

Cover pool E (SDO)

Price 100.20

Interest rate spread +0.01%

ISIN DK0009405425

Name Var G-422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF

Referenc rate Cibor 3M

Cover pool E (SDO)

Price 100.20

Interest rate spread +0.00%

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The final terms for the bonds will be updated with the interest rate spread and will be available at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.