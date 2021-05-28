BAND Royalty Featured in Syndicated Broadcast for Establishing New NFT Paradigm

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – BAND Royalty announces the availability of a syndicated broadcast titled, “NFTs Flipping the Script, Bringing Value Back to Music Artists.”

NFTs, one-of-a-kind assets stored and verified on immutable blockchain technology exploded on the scene in 2021, headlined by Christie’s auctioning a collection of Beeple’s digital artwork for $69.3 million in March. During the first quarter of 2021, NFT sales exceeded $2 billion, up more than 20-fold from $93 million in Q4 2020. The $2-plus billion wasn’t inflated by the Beeple auction, according to nonfungible.com. Also excluded were sales of NBA Top Shots, video highlights converted into NFTs. NBA Top Shot trade on the Flow platform reached $472 million during Q1 2021. . . .

In the midst of this frenzy, BAND Royalty is establishing a new NFT paradigm. The company is democratizing music royalties by creating new opportunities to participate in a valuable asset class that’s now gained stability after years of decline with the advent of music streaming. The company has already amassed an impressive library of rights to royalties for tracks from popular artists such as Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cher, Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Timbaland, Missy Elliott and more.

About BAND Royalty

BAND Royalty lets music lovers and fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world’s most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND music catalog is performed. The name BAND is derived from the initials of its co-founders, blockchain experts Barnaby Andersun (BA) + Noble Drakoln (ND).

