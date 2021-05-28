Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”). The Company is also announcing the retirement of Ronald E. Smith from the Board of Directors.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to thank Ron Smith for his strong contributions to the Alamos Board. Ron has been a key member of our Board since 2015 having joined through our merger with AuRico Gold where he served as a director since 2009. He has provided a wealth of experience and knowledge to our Board over his years of dedicated service including leading the Alamos Audit Committee for the past several years. We wish Ron every success in his future endeavours,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 300,039,544 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 392,739,331 Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 76.40%

1. Election of Directors



Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos’ management proxy circular dated April 7, 2021 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withheld Vote % Elaine Ellingham 238,711,961 87.89 32,877,202 12.11

David Fleck 234,828,132 86.46 36,761,032 13.54 David Gower 270,058,952 99.44 1,530,212 0.56 Claire M. Kennedy 267,750,992 98.59 3,838,173 1.41 John A. McCluskey 271,152,873 99.84 436,290 0.16 Monique Mercier 267,788,036 98.60 3,801,128 1.40 Paul J. Murphy 250,464,021 92.22 21,125,143 7.78 J. Robert S. Prichard 267,854,435 98.62 3,734,730 1.38 Kenneth Stowe 271,053,761 99.80 535,403 0.20

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % KPMG LLP 298,938,152 99.63 1,101,391 0.37

3. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company’s approach to Executive Compensation was passed.



Vote For % Vote Against % Executive Compensation 266,432,281 98.10 5,156,881 1.90

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

