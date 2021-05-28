Beroni Group Signs MoU with tella, Inc to Collaborate in Immunotherapy for Cancer Treatment

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with tella, Inc. (“tella”) to collaborate in the field of immunotherapy for cancer treatment.



tella is a Japanese company contributing to the advancement of cancer therapy through the research and development of cancer vaccines. tella’s dendritic cell vaccine therapy aims to increase the dendritic cell population and strengthen the attacking system against cancers. In 2019, tella’s dendritic cell vaccine therapy has been provided to approximately 12,200 patients in 28 medical institutions around Japan.

Beroni and tella acknowledge that the resources possessed by each party and their respective affiliates such as technologies, knowledge and networks, are of high value to each other. In this context, they intend to build strategic partnerships in the field of immunotherapy for cancer treatment, such as conducting clinical trials in dendritic cell vaccine and gamma delta T cells in both Japan and China, crossing shareholding by both parties, technical exchange between both parties and other strategic developments.

“Dendritic cell vaccine therapy has been studied around the world as an advanced ‘state-of-the-art cancer immune cell therapy’ that ensures more reliable action on fighting cancer cells by employing the patient’s own immune cells, than other cancer vaccines. It is also expected to be effective for prevention or recurrence after standard treatment,” said Tomoyuki Taira, President of tella, Inc. “We look forward to a long- term and cooperative working relationship with Beroni. This collaboration can help us provide dendritic cell vaccine therapy to more people in more geographical locations and more cancer patients can thus be cured.”

“This is a significant milestone in advancing our clinical trials in cancer treatment. With this partnership, we can conduct clinical trials together with tella in Japan. With our multicenter clinical studies, we can include a larger number of participants in diverse geographical locations and can compare results among centers, thereby increasing the generalizability of our study results,” commented Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group. “We are excited to work with tella in developing new cell therapies using their advanced dendritic cell vaccine therapy. We also look forward to developing our new cellular immunotherapy based on gamma delta T cells with tella in Japan. ”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an Australia-based biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of FDA/CE approved virus diagnostic kits, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

About tella, Inc

tella, Inc is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 2191) providing technical and operational knowhow associated with cell medicines, including dendritic cell vaccine therapy, to affiliated medical institutions. It also conducts clinical research of new regenerative medicine and cell medicine such as immunotherapy, cell processing devices and pharmaceutical products involving the use of dendritic cell vaccine therapy.

