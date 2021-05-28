Beroni Group Issues US$2 Million of Convertible Notes to Fund Research and Development Plans

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise today announced that it has raised US$2 million via the issue of convertible notes to an investor in Japan with the following key terms:



Number of Convertible Notes – 20,000

Face value of each Convertible Note – US$100

Maturity Date – May 27, 2022

Interest Rate – Nil

Some or all of the Convertible Notes can be converted at the election of the Convertible Noteholder at any time prior to maturity.

The Number of Shares to be issued to the Convertible Noteholder in respect of each Convertible Note will be calculated by dividing the Face Value of the Notes by the Conversion Price of US$10.

If, upon the uplisting of the Company on Nasdaq or NYSE, the Issue Price is lower than the Conversion Price, additional convertible notes will be issued to the Convertible Noteholder that would have been issued if the Convertible Notes were issued at the Issue Price instead of the Conversion Price.



Funds raised from the Convertible Notes will be used for funding the research and development programs of the Company.

Hibiki Financial Advisor Co. Ltd of Japan acted as the Lead Manager to the offer.

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of US FDA/CE approved virus diagnostic kits, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

