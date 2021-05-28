Global Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Expected to Reach USD 7,500 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cable Cars and Ropeways Market By Type (Aerial Tramways, Chair Lifts, Gondola Lifts, Surface Lifts, Funicular Ropeways, Material Ropeways, & Inclined Lifts), By Industry Vertical (Tourism, Public Transport, and Material Handling), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Cable Cars and Ropeways Market was estimated at USD 4011.70 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7,876 Million by 2026. The global Cable Cars and Ropeways Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026”.

A recent trend indicated huge popularity in the urban mode of transportation among developing countries to have begun emerging. Cable cars often provide a leisurely manner of commute as most cable cars are installed in high-altitude places with open cabin spaces. Increased spending of government bodies across the world has also indicated a huge amount of transportation budget being spent on installing and maintenance of existing cable cars. This provides a mapping work of an increase in the market in various regions. Additionally, added stringent regulations for improving safety measures in constructing and operating a cable car encourages manufacturers to transverse a longer distance.

This provides increased profit as consumers can now rely on cable cars as a reliable form of transport. The increased advancements of cable cars push the growth of the sector from the traditional tourism sectors toward public transportation and material handling which enables future revenue streams. However, the high initial costs associated with installation and complex engineering solutions to be solved hinders the growth of the cable cars and ropeways markets to a certain extend.

Industry Major Market Players

Damodar Ropeways & Infra Ltd

MND Group

Conveyer and Ropeway Services Pvt. Ltd

Leitner S.p.A

POMA Group

Bullwheel International Cable Car Corp

Kropivink Cableways Pvt. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Major key players in the market are involved in contract signing in order to give them an edge over their competitors. Furthermore, manufacturers are often involved in updating their existing list of portfolio of products in order to create attractive features for their consumer base. MND Group recently announced detachable chair lifts and gondola lifts in the market. High initial costs associated with cable cars and ropeway installation are often considered to hinder the growth of the market. However, recent studies conducted indicate that overall costs cover 1/3rd to 2/3rd of similar modes of transportation.

The type segment is divided into aerial tramways, chair lifts, gondola lifts, surface lifts, material ropeways, & inclined lifts on the basis of type. The gondola and chair lift segment can be categorized further as mono cable, bi-cable, and tricable and fixed grip and detachable, respectively. The gondola category is expected to witness the highest growth category during the forecast period owing to increased application usage in resorts and glass-filled cabins for leisure purposes.

The industrial vertical segment can be segmented into tourism, public transport, and material handling on the basis of industry verticals. The tourism sector is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period; however, public transport is expected to grow at a significant rate.

Global Cable Cars and Ropeways Market: Segmentation

The global cable cars and ropeways market can be segmented on the basis of type, industry verticals, and regions.

On the basis of type, the global cable cars and ropeways market can be divided among aerial tramways, chair lifts, gondola lifts, surface lifts, funicular ropeways, material ropeways, & inclined lifts. The gandola lifts are expected to witness the highest growth market share in terms of revenue generation in the segment. The gondola segment can be further broken down into monocable, bi-cable, and tricable. Additionally, the gondola cable cars possess certain factors such as increased passenger capabilities coupled with a high-speed operation. Furthermore, gondola carrier devices with glass cabin functions are the preferred mode of transport as they provide an all-around view that attracts tourists for leisureliness. This gives manufacturers a reason to produce a higher consumer base in the segment. On the basis of industry verticals, the market of global cable cars and ropeways can be divided among tourism, public transport, and material handling. The tourism category is expected to witness the highest growth CAGR during the forecast period owing to an increasing adaption of the technology and use case applications.

Europe And Latin America Are Expected To Grow At The Highest CAGR Growth

The geographical features of the region are pretty mountainous which makes them an ideal choice for an urban mode of transport. Furthermore, with an early adaption of cable cars and ropeways, significant key players have emerged in the region to increase their foothold which further gives a rise to the market in terms of revenue. Additionally, the region of North America is expected to witness higher growth due to changing preferences in the mode of transport as well.

Browse the full “Cable Cars and Ropeways Market By Type (Aerial Tramways, Chair Lifts, Gondola Lifts, Surface Lifts, Funicular Ropeways, Material Ropeways, & Inclined Lifts), By Industry Vertical (Tourism, Public Transport, and Material Handling), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cable-cars-and-ropeways-market

The global cable car and ropeway market can be segmented as follows:

Global Cable Cars and Ropeways Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Aerial Tramways

Funicular Ropeways

Chair Lifts Fixed Grip Detachable

Gondola Lifts Monocable Bi-cable Tricable

Surface Lifts

Material Ropeways

Inclined lifts

Global Cable Cars and Ropeways Market: By Industry Vertical Segment Analysis

Tourism

Public Transport

Material Handling Mining Others



KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

