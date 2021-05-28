PDF Solutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced that the company’s executives will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.



Cowen 49 th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference : This event will take place on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. John Kibarian, CEO and co-founder, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will be presenting.

Craig-Hallum’s 18 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference: This event will take place on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Kimon Michaels, EVP and co-founder, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will be presenting.

Rosenblatt Securities Age of AI Scaling Mini Virtual Conference: This event will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021. John Kibarian, CEO and co-founder, will be presenting and will also be participating on a panel discussion on artificial intelligence.

Attendance for these virtual conferences are by invitation only. To attend, please contact your Cowen, Craig-Hallum, or Rosenblatt Securities representative.

