Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces June Investor Conference Participation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced that Steve Hislop, Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Howie, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at three virtual investor conferences in June.



On Wednesday, June 9, the Company will participate in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 3:45 pm ET.

On Thursday, June 10, the Company will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 12:40 pm ET.

On Wednesday, June 23, the Company will participate in the Jefferies Consumer Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 1:30 pm ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the live webcasts of these discussions from the corporate website at www.chuys.com under the “Investors” tab.

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!”. For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Fitzhugh Taylor

203-682-8261

investors@chuys.com