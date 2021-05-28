New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) induced Hyperparathyroidism (HPT), Hyperphosphatemia (HP), and Hyperkalemia (HK) - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073070/?utm_source=GNW

CKD manifests when both kidneys are damaged sufficiently to hinder the removal of metabolic products from the body and the ability to provide mineral balance.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that approximately 96% of people with kidney damage or mild to moderate reduced kidney function are oblivious to having CKD.



The global CKD- HPT, HP & HK market 2020 sales is estimated at approximately $2.8B across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the five major European countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), and Japan. By 2030, The analyst expects the overall market to grow at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% to reach sales of $5.5B over the 10-year period. Sales figures were forecast for both branded and generic drugs, from 2020 base year to 2030. The total market size for the 7MM (the “global market”) in 2020 was $2.8B, with $1.9 attributed to HPT, $846M to HP, and $93M to HK. The analyst expects that the total combined HPT, HP, and HK drug market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the 10-year forecast period, resulting in a market value of $5.5 by 2030.



Over the 10-year forecast period, the CKD market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, reaching around $5.5B in 2030. The major driver for this growth will be the increased use of drugs from different classes in combination with each other, which will lead to increased treatment costs. According to KOLs, combination therapy will become a mainstay in CKD treatment during the forecast period. This, in turn, will be the major driver of the market, despite the patent expirations of most currently marketed drugs and generic erosion.



Overall, the greatest unmet need in the CKD space is for novel drugs with curative or disease-stabilizing properties.The currently available drugs work in delaying disease progression.



However, there is no marketed drug that addresses the underlying disease mechanism.



Key Highlights

- The proportion of people at risk of developing CKD- HPT, HP & HK expected to increase over the 10-year forecast period due to the growing disease prevalence.

- The potential launch of 5 late-stage pipeline agents will increase the number of patients who can be offered pharmacological treatment options. In addition, three of these drugs in late-stage development are expected to have a high annual cost of therapy (ACOT), a factor that will contribute to notable profitability.

- Despite multiple therapies currently available to CKD- HPT,HP & HK patients, there is still a high level of unmet need within the treatment space. The most recognizable is the need for novel therapies targeting new mechanisms and improving access to novel therapies.



