Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for June

COS COB, Conn., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for June.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 31 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackles Original

Going From Broke (Season 2) (New episodes every Thursday), From Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Executive Producer Ashton Kutcher comes season 2 of Going From Broke, a Webby Award-winning unscripted series focused on empowering people to overcome their crippling financial struggles. People are graduating from college with mounds of student and other debt and a shrinking pool of employment opportunities at their disposal. What makes matters worse is they lack the basic financial literacy to get themselves out of trouble. Going From Broke host Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, and financial expert Tonya Rapley work with young people to become the CEO of their own lives.

PROMISELAND (Part One premiering June 3rd), Take an intimate journey with NBA rookie Ja Morant as he navigates the perils of the 2019–2020 season—not just a challenging year for live basketball, but for humanity. Apart from the suspension of his sport, the young point guard must grapple with a world utterly transformed by a global pandemic and the urgent call for racial justice. Guest stars include Carmelo Anthony, A’ja Wilson and more. Part Two airs June 17th.

New Crackle Exclusives

One Last Thing (June 1st), Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan and The Wire) stars as Dylan Derringer, a lonely dentist in Florida who is encouraged by his dental assistant, played by Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), to reunite with his long-lost daughter Lucy, brought to life by Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Friday Night Lights, Underground and Birds of Prey) after years apart, sending him on an eventful and ultimately life-changing journey of discovery.

C.O.G (June 1st), Determined to suppress his homosexuality, a college dropout (played by Hamilton star Jonathan Groff) heads to Oregon, takes a job picking apples and, ultimately, finds religion.

New Crackle Channels for June

Old School Action Heroes (June 1st), Kick it old school with the Crackle team and a huge cast of the toughest heroes to ever swagger into the frey! Get all the two-fisted fun you’re looking for with adrenaline-fueled titles like Drive Angry (Nicholas Cage), Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (Jean-Claude Van Damme), The Detonator (Wesley Snipes), and Assassination Games (Jean-Claude Van Damme).

Summer of Romance (June 1st), Grab your significant other and spend a significantly wonderful time watching these heart-warming romance flicks! Get all the feels you need with passionate titles like The Prince & Me (Julia Stiles), All About You (Debbie Allen), Personal Effects (Ashton Kutcher), and Lights, Camera, Romance (Monica Moore Smith).

Kick-Ass Queens (June 1st), Turn up the heat to 11 as some of the strongest femme fatales in film and TV history burst their way onto the screen! Get your heart racing with scorching hot titles like Aeon Flux (Charlize Theron), Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (Angelina Jolie), the original gal-powered team Charlie’s Angels (Farrah Fawcett), and First Target (Daryl Hannah).

Horses, Of Course (June 1st), There’s something about horses that allow them to charge straight into our hearts! Saddle up for excitement and adventure with these hooved heroes with untamed titles like Our Wild Hearts (Rick Schroder), Black Beauty (Mark Lester), Wild Horse Wild Ride (Alex Dawson), and Heartland (Amber Marshall).

Pride (June 1st), June is Pride month and you can celebrate your pride with titles like Kinky Boots (Joel Edgerton), C.O.G. (Hamilton star, Jonathan Groff), The Ellen Show (Ellen DeGeneres), and the documentary Secret Disco Revolution.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in June

Drive Angry (June 1st), Nicolas Cage stars as an undead felon who breaks out of Hell to avenge his murdered daughter and rescue her baby from a vicious band of cult-worshipping savages.

WARRIOR (June 1st), WARRIOR tells the moving and inspirational story of the Conlon family, Brendan (Joel Edgerton), Tommy (Tom Hardy) and Paddy (Nick Nolte), who find redemption in the ring as they fight to repair themselves and their family.

Noah (June 9th), Noah (Russell Crowe) is chosen by God to undertake a momentous mission before an apocalyptic flood cleanses the world.

Criminal (June 1st), To stop an international terrorist, the memories and skills of a CIA operative (Ryan Reynolds) are implanted into the brain of a dangerous criminal (Kevin Costner).

The PJ’s (June 1st), A star-studded cast voices the wacky occupants (Eddie Murphy, Loretta Devine, Ja’net DuBois) of an inner-city housing project. The PJ's debuts on Crackle as part of the launch of content from Kevin Hart's LOL! Network!

The Terminal (June 1st), An Eastern European tourist (Tom Hanks) unexpectedly finds himself stranded in JFK airport, and must take up temporary residence there.

That’s My Mama (June 1st), Young, hip barber (Clifton Davis) in a black middle-class neighborhood is happy with his life as a bachelor - his mother (Theresa Merritt) has other ideas regarding his marital status.

The Kill Hole (June 1st) The shadow of war follows a troubled Iraq War vet (Chadwick Boseman) as he is forced to pursue one of his own (Tory Kittles) into the Pacific Northwest wilderness to finally confront a war crime that has haunted them both.

Kinky Boots (June 1st), A drag queen (Chiwetel Ejiofor) comes to the rescue of a man (Joel Edgerton) who, after inheriting his father's shoe factory, needs to diversify his product if he wants to keep the business afloat.

