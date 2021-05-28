LGBTQ Loyalty Announces $10M Financing Committment From NYC-based Investment Group

The funds will help empower the Company to advance its mission of creating equality-focused financial products and retire outstanding convertible notes



WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company''), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for the sale of up to $10 million of its common stock, intended to advance the mission and vision of the Company and its financial products.

The investment is backed by GHS Investments, LLC, a leading private investment and management group based in New York that has been providing financing solutions for high-potential smallcap enterprises for over six years.

The Company will have the right in its sole discretion, to sell up to $10 million of common stock (subject to certain limitations) to GHS Investments, which has no right to require the Company to sell any shares, following the effectiveness of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the common stock issuable pursuant to the securities purchase agreement and other customary closing conditions. The purchase price is a fixed price per share equal to 70% of the lowest volume weighted average price (VWAP) during the twenty (20) trading day period immediately preceding, but not including, the date the registration statement is filed, subject to a trading price floor. The trading price floor shall mean a fixed price, equaling the lowest VWAP for the Company’s common stock during the twenty (20) trading days preceding the filing of the registration statement.

“We’re excited to invest in LGBTQ Loyalty Holding’s growth and success. We’re especially thrilled to have helped launch the LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF. We anticipate continued progress by the Company, and are glad to be a small part of their overall growth,” said Matthew Schissler, Founder and Member of GHS Investments, LLC.

This investment will help the Company to ensure that it is able to focus on marketing and awareness initiatives for existing LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF and LGBTQ100 ESG Index products, as well as additional Index and ETF equality-focused financial products. A portion of the proceeds will be used to retire outstanding convertible notes.

"We are thrilled that, upon effectiveness of our registration statement and subject to certain terms of the securities purchase agreement with GHS Investments, a significant portion of the capital we derive from our $10 million financing will be used to retire 100% of our convertible notes,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. “Working with GHS Investments provides us with a respected and long-term small-cap financing expert in the over-the-counter (OTC) market, with an established track record of financing successful companies.”

The Company expects that the capital will fuel the Company’s revenue, product availability and marketing presence over the next 12 months and more.

For more detailed information, please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 28, 2021.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com.

About GHS Investments

GHS Investments LLC is a leading private investment and management group providing financing solutions for high potential small cap enterprises. GHS invests in public companies primarily as an equity investor and has been instrumental in the startup and growth of numerous high potential small cap enterprises since 2015. Matthew Schissler, Founder and Member of GHS, is an American business executive who has served in leadership roles in a number of privately and publicly held companies. https://ghscap.com

