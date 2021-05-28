English Dutch French

Bekaert reveals value creation strategy and guidance during Capital Markets Day

Capital Markets Day

Bekaert held a Capital Markets Day on 28 May 2021. The webcast meeting was a public event.

Meeting agenda

1 Adapting to a new world Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors 2 Driving value creation Oswald Schmid, CEO 3 Strategic transformation Juan Carlos Alonso, CSO 4 Guiding for growth Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO 5 Q&A Live session with financial analysts covering Bekaert

The recorded webcast and the presentation material will be published on the Bekaert website after the meeting.

Short-term outlook (2021) and mid-term (2022-2026) guidance

The strong performance Bekaert is delivering and the company’s determination to stimulate value creation by further enhancing the business portfolio and seizing value growth in robust markets, have increased the future potential of Bekaert.

Bekaert raises its outlook for the fiscal year 2021 and reveals the guidance for the mid-term:

Consolidated

sales Underlying EBIT margin FCF

yield Net debt

leverage Mid-term targets (2022-2026) 3%+ CAGR

organic 8-10%

through the cycle ~100%

FCF/net result <1.5

net debt/uEBITDA Restated 2021 outlook € 4.4 mld 80bps

above FY2020 <1.0

