Bekaert reveals value creation strategy and guidance during Capital Markets Day
Capital Markets Day
Bekaert held a Capital Markets Day on 28 May 2021. The webcast meeting was a public event.
Meeting agenda
|1
|Adapting to a new world
|Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors
|2
|Driving value creation
|Oswald Schmid, CEO
|3
|Strategic transformation
|Juan Carlos Alonso, CSO
|4
|Guiding for growth
|Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO
|5
|Q&A
|Live session with financial analysts covering Bekaert
The recorded webcast and the presentation material will be published on the Bekaert website after the meeting.
Short-term outlook (2021) and mid-term (2022-2026) guidance
The strong performance Bekaert is delivering and the company’s determination to stimulate value creation by further enhancing the business portfolio and seizing value growth in robust markets, have increased the future potential of Bekaert.
Bekaert raises its outlook for the fiscal year 2021 and reveals the guidance for the mid-term:
| Consolidated
sales
|Underlying EBIT margin
| FCF
yield
| Net debt
leverage
|Mid-term targets (2022-2026)
| 3%+ CAGR
organic
| 8-10%
through the cycle
| ~100%
FCF/net result
| <1.5
net debt/uEBITDA
|Restated 2021 outlook
|€ 4.4 mld
| 80bps
above FY2020
|<1.0
Attachment