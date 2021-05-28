The Decision of the Bank of Lithuania regarding the circular of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of akcinė bendrovė “Snaigė” from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius

English Lithuanian

On 28 May 2021 akcinė bendrovė “Snaigė” (hereinafter, the “Company”) received a notification from its shareholder SEKENORA HOLDINGS LIMITED about the decision of the Bank of Lithuania not to approve the circular of tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius. SEKENORA HOLDINGS LIMITED has also provided to the Company the decision of the Bank of Lithuania in connection therewith.

The Bank of Lithuania requested that the mentioned decision was announced publicly, which is being published in the attachment to this notification.

This decision of the Bank of Lithuania is not related to the direct activities of the Company. The Company only informs about the decision, received from its shareholder SEKENORA HOLDINGS LIMITED upon request of the Bank of Lithuania and in accordance with the procedure provided by legal acts. This decision will not affect the Company's future operations.

Attachment:

1. The decision of the Bank of Lithuania No. V 2021/(34.3.E-3400)-419-96, dated 24 May 2021.

Attachment