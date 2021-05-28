Lupaka Provides Mid-Year Update on Arbitration Claim before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) provides an update on progress with its international arbitration claim against the Republic of Peru.



Since our previous update of February 2021, a number of important steps have been achieved in the arbitration process. These include:

1. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has appointed the presiding arbitrator. The Tribunal held its first session together with the Parties on April 13, 202;

2. The Company has selected a Quantum Expert who is tasked with preparing a detailed evaluation of the Company’s claim. This evaluation is progressing well and will be the basis for the value of the Company’s claim against the Republic of Peru;

3. A definitive time schedule has been agreed to between the parties and the ICSID Tribunal. Lupaka will file its Memorial in September 2021; and

4. The Company and its legal team at Lalive continue to build the case. Document review and interviews with former employees and related personnel are progressing on schedule and with good success.

Overall, the case is developing as forecast, and both the Company and its legal team have a growing sense of confidence in achieving a successful outcome.

For ongoing updates with respect to the arbitration, please refer to the Company’s website (www.lupakagold.com/projects/arbitration).

For background on the basis for the arbitration please refer to the Company’s previous news releases, also available on the website (www.lupakagold.com/news/#2020).

With respect to the arbitration proceedings, Lupaka is represented by the international law firm, LALIVE (www.lalive.law), and has the financial backing of Bench Walk Advisors (www.benchwalk.com).

