Rubrik Named Publisher’s Choice in Data Recovery at 2021 Global InfoSec Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced that the company has been named as the Publisher’s Choice in Data Recovery from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. The award recognition was announced at the 2021 RSA Conference.



“We are honored to be recognized as the top choice in data recovery from Cyber Defense Magazine, further proving our continued innovation and commitment to delivering leading solutions for IT and security teams, equipping them with the data protection they need as the threat landscape continues to evolve,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik.

“As we’ve seen ransomware threats increase exponentially over the past year, it is more important than ever to be able to protect data and have the ability to recover and get back to business quickly after an attack. At Rubrik, we’re dedicated to ensuring our customers have the ability and confidence to do just that.”

“Rubrik embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Rubrik recently announced its largest product release in company history , which allows organizations to easily and accurately assess the impact of ransomware attacks and automate recovery operations to maintain business continuity. With Rubrik’s modern data management and advanced data security and threat protection, IT teams have an important line of defense against ransomware threats with user-based activity monitoring to see who is accessing sensitive data, and alerts for anomalous data events.

For more information about Rubrik’s recent ransomware recovery products, and keynote speeches from Rubrik’s FORWARD 2021 conference focused on Rubrik’s data security offerings, visit: https://forward.rubrik.com/

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and the cloud. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATIONSECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSecSolutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contact

Kelsey Shively, Sr. Director of Communications, Rubrik

kelsey.shively@rubrik.com