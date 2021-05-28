Global Inflatable Pet Collars Market Is Expected to Reach USD 114.57 Million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global inflatable pet collars market is expected to grow from USD 76.38 million in 2020 to USD 114.57 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Increased consumer spending on dogs, cats, and other pets along with increased exposure to pet care, is driving demand for various pet safety devices, which, in turn, is fuelling demand for inflatable pet collars by pet owners. Furthermore, increased awareness of the possible harmful effects of Elizabethan collars or e-collars on pets is accelerating the market's growth. An inflatable collar is analogous to an aircraft cushion in that it reduces the movement of pets' paws, preventing them from licking their own wounds. When opposed to conventional cones, these are lightweight and soft materials that also allow pets to see more clearly. Although e-collars prevent pets from seeing out of their peripheral vision, they can cause self-trauma, pain, damage, and accidents. Inflatable pet collars, on the other hand, are more sturdy, flexible, fluffy, and convenient, as well as cost-effective, easy to clean and come in a variety of sizes and colors.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world’s economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the inflatable pet collars market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down.

Key players operating in the global inflatable pet collars market include Acorn Pet Products, PetAZ, QBLEEV, MorTime, Warmpet, Fancar, KONG Company, REMEDY+RECOVERY, Aopuwoner, Holysteed, and Well & Good among others. To gain a significant market share in the global inflatable pet collars market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Acorn Pet Products and QBLEEV are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of inflatable pet collars in the global market.

Dogs segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 65.9% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into cats, dogs, and others. Dogs dominated the market and held the largest market share of 65.9% in the year 2020. Inflatable pet collars are in higher demand as the number of pet dogs in homes grows, as well as police dogs for law enforcement. Furthermore, the growing number of overweight dogs, who are more prone to accidents, is pushing pet owners to buy inflatable pet collars. As per a USA Today blog, 55.8 percent of dogs in the United States are overweight. In the United Kingdom, 35 percent of dogs are overweight.

Online segment is leading the market and is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% over the projected timeframe

Based on the distribution channel, the inflatable pet collars market has been divided into offline and online. The online segment is leading the market and is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% over the projected timeframe. Consumer demand for e-commerce sites is projected to grow as a wide variety of goods from domestic and foreign players become available online. The availability of first pieces and exclusive products are expected to drive revenue across business websites. Festive sales, heavy discounts, and a broad range of products on e-commerce websites are anticipated to drive sales via company portals. The number of third-party vendors has increased the visibility of consumer goods across a vast consumer base. To reach out to clients, domestic and foreign players are focusing on online portals such as Amazon and Alibaba.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Inflatable Pet Collars Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global inflatable pet collars market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 40.2% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The United States is one of the market's largest stakeholders. As per the American Pet Products Association, about 68 percent of homes in the United States had a pet in 2017. Cats & dogs and are the most popular pets, accounting for more than 80% of the pet population in the USA. Pet adoption is becoming more common, which is creating more momentum in the industry. In the United States, pet spending has been steadily rising and is expected to reach over USD 100 billion in 2021. As per the American Veterinary Medical Association, Nebraska, Vermont, Arkansas, Mississippi, Wyoming, West Virginia, Indiana, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Colorado have the highest pet ownership rates in the nation. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Pet adoption is on the rise in countries like Indonesia, China, and India, due to increasing income.

About the report:

The global inflatable pet collars market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

