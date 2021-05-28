Military.Finance ($MIL) looks to rise above the alt coin market with first-ever NASCAR sponsorship

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military.Finance is a crypto token built on the BNB Smart Chain. A group of guys with a passion for the veteran community, expertise in blockchain technology, and a successful marketing agency decided to put their skill sets together for a great cause.



Military.Finance is the first cryptocurrency to dedicate a percentage of every transaction towards helping veterans. Their first large promotion will take place June 18th, in Nashville, TN when Military.Finance will become the first cryptocurrency to sponsor a NASCAR truck.

The partnership developed rather quickly and appears to be a solid bond. Driver Keith McGee served in the Air Force and made his NASCAR debut in 2018. That year McGee competed in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series , finishing second in points, driving at his home track, Alaska Raceway Park . He is currently one of only two veterans on the Nascar circuit and the only disabled veteran.

“It’s funny how things find a way of working out,” says Brad Dahl, developer of the Military.Finance cryptocurrency. “Keith was looking for a new sponsor, and we were looking for partnerships that believe in our mission that could help spread the word.”

The sponsorship with NASCAR and driver Keith McGee is one of many made within the early stages of this token’s existence. Military.Finance also partnered with Major Ed Pulido and the Heart of a Lion Foundation as the 501c3 charity for all of the initial donations. Heart of a Lion is recognized as one of the top organizations supporting soldiers and families that face many challenges when coming back from the battlefield.

Along with the NASCAR race in June, Military.Finance plans on participating in several other upcoming events.

June 12th: Celebrity Softball Classic, Texas Ranger Stadium

June 18th: NASCAR | Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway

June 19th: John Daly Golf Classic, Lion’s Den Golf Course

If you’re interested in the token, the currency is currently available on PankcakeSwap as part of the Smart Chain Binance Network. For more information regarding the events, NASCAR sponsorship, becoming a partner, or simply wanting to know more, visit https://www.military.finance .

