Fortuna Gaming: Wizard Slots Launches in Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, United Kingdom, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new online casino has launched in Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.



Wizard Slots, which is home to over 500 slot games, will now be accessible in Canada Ireland, and New Zealand to players over the legal gambling age. Wizard Slots is a popular slot game website in the United Kingdom, and the company is now expanding to other locations across the world.

Online gambling is a large worldwide industry and it continues to expand along with changing laws and legal practices.

With the launch of Wizard Slots in Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand more than 500 slot games will now be available online to players of legal gambling age. Games include famous titles such as Fluffy Favourite Slots and Starburst Game, which are two of the most popular online slot titles in the UK.

Wizard Slots is a casino website that requires players to create an account before they can access any of the slot games or promotions available online. The website boasts new games being released weekly, and it is currently one of the most popular online casinos in the UK for slot games.

Online slot games are a form of gambling where the objective of the game is to spin the reel and match symbols. This is the most popular form of online gambling in the UK, which has caused Wizard Slots to expand their reach to be accessible in countries such as Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Wizard Slots is an online casino that is accessible on desktop, mobile, and tablet devices in the UK and now Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand following the launch.

The company is fully authorised and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission for players within the United Kingdom. They also are now regulated under the AGCC in their new locations, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand.

For more information regarding the regulation of Wizard Slots and responsible gambling, please see the website: https://www.wizardslots.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/wizard-slots-launches-in-canada-ireland-and-new-zealand/

Fortuna Gaming owns and operates over 20 casino brands throughout different GEO's that includes Wizard Slots.