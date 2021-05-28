Pieno zvaigzdes AB, not audited financial results for the first three months of 2021

English Lithuanian

According to preliminary unaudited data sales revenue of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB during the first three months of 2021 was EUR 40.2 million or 4.1% less than a year ago (sales revenue for the three months of 2020 amounted to EUR 41.9 million).

EBITDA for the first three months of 2021 was EUR 2.0 million or 5.5% less compare with EUR 2.1 million EBITDA earned a year ago.

In the first three months of 2021 the company earned EUR 0.49 million net profit or 8.5% more compare with the first three months in 2020 when the company had earned EUR 0.46 million net profit.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

