Academic Health Centers Respond to COVID-19

Washington, DC, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC) is proud to spotlight the crucial work of academic health centers worldwide in facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every day during the past year, dedicated academic health center leaders, care providers, and scientists worked unremittingly on the frontlines of this global health crisis and stepped up again and again to meet the pressing challenges of the day.

“These outstanding individuals and institutions responded to extraordinary demands to deliver vital healthcare, develop rapid solutions, sustain the health professions, and meet the needs of both local and national populations,” said AAHC President and CEO, Dr. Steven L. Kanter. “Their responses were critical to surmounting the enormous tasks of this public health crisis.”

The AAHC Spotlight features the vaccine research, testing, community outreach, critical care, and crisis leadership delivered by academic health centers worldwide.

Academic health centers are deeply imbedded in their communities. They provide a full range of healthcare services, from primary to quaternary care, specialize in the most complex and difficult diagnoses and treatments, serve as safety-net providers, stimulate the economy, and educate the next generation of health professionals. Their research leads to advances in prevention, understanding, and treatment of diseases.

AAHC is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing health and well-being through values-based leadership of academic health centers.