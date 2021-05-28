English Dutch French

Regulated information, Leuven, 28 May 2021 (17.40 hrs CEST)

KBC Ancora distributes an interim dividend of EUR 0.20 per share

KBC Ancora will distribute an interim dividend amounting to EUR 0.20 gross per share on 10 June 2021. No final dividend will be distributed.

The Board of Directors of Almancora Beheersmaatschappij, statutory director of KBC Ancora, decided at its meeting of 28 May 2021 to declare an interim dividend of EUR 0.20 gross per KBC Ancora share, payable on 10 June 2021. The net coupon amount after deduction of 30% withholding tax amounts to EUR 0.14 per share. No final dividend will be distributed.

The financial services will be provided by KBC Bank, KBC Brussels and CBC Banque.

Relevant dates:

Ex-date: 8 June 2021

Record date: 9 June 2021

Payment date: 10 June 2021

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

Financial calendar:

27 August 2021 Annual press release for the financial year 2020/2021

29 October 2021 General Meeting of Shareholders

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans

tel.: +32 (0)16 279672

e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

