Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S, including dates for Annual General Meetings in 2021 and 2022. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.







2021

Wednesday 7 July - Annual report 2020/21

Thursday 19 August - Annual General Meeting - (Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 8 July)

Wednesday 6 October - Interim report (1st quarter 2021/22)





2022

Wednesday 12 January - Interim report (2nd quarter 2021/22)

Thursday 7 April - Interim report (3rd quarter 2021/22)

Wednesday 6 July - Annual report 2021/22

Thursday 18 August - Annual General Meeting (Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 7 July)





For further information, please contact:

Martin Raasch Egenhardt

Investor Relations

Phone: +45 5370 7439

