DEINOVE- Second convening to a Combined General Meeting on June 21, 2021

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, informs its shareholders that the combined Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 27, 2021 was unable to deliberate, as the required quorum was not reached, and that a new AGM will be held on June 21, 2021 at 2 pm CEST, in the premises of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, to deliberate on the same agenda.

DEINOVE’s combined AGM was held yesterday. The shareholders who were present, duly represented or who had voted remotely owned collectively 2,724,731 actions, representing 9.84 % of the share capital.

Therefore, in the absence of the quorum required to rule on the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions, none of the proposed resolutions as listed in the meeting notice published in the French official legal bulletin Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) no 48, dated April 21, 2021, has been put to the vote of the shareholders.

The shareholders are hereby invited to a second AGM held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2 pm CEST in the premises of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, to deliberate on the same agenda. A second convening notice will be published on June 2, 2021 in the BALO and in a legal newspaper.

All the documents regarding this AGM will be available on the Company’s website as from June 2, 2021: https://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/general-shareholders-meeting-preparatory-documents

As a precaution, DEINOVE’s shareholders are encouraged to anticipate their votes and to favor the use of postal votes or proxy votes to take part in the AGM.

The shareholders’ vote for the first AGM remains valid and counted for the second AGM.

The shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance via email.

Forms for postal vote or proxy vote:

Available on request to the Company (assemblee-generale@deinove.com)

Downloadable on the Company’s website: https://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/general-shareholders-meeting-preparatory-documents



Deadline for considering voting forms:

Friday, June 28, 2021 at 0:00 AM CEST.

Sending methods:

By post: DEINOVE – A l’attention de Monsieur Mario ALCARAZ, 1682, rue de la Valsière - CAP SIGMA, ZAC EUROMEDECINE II - 34790 Grabels

By email: assemblee-generale@deinove.com



Supporting documents:

Registered shareholders: none

Bearer shareholders: certificate of account registration delivered by their account-holding institution.

Our investor relations team is available for any additional question: assemblee-generale@deinove.com



ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance.

The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave rise to one of the world’s first specialized micro-biotechnology platforms and a unique collection of nearly 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Today, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infections, one of the world’s first emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.

Located at the heart of the Euromedecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI - code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has over 50 employees and relies on a network of world-class academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

CONTACTS

Investors



Mario Alcaraz



Chief Financial and Administrative Officer



+33 (0)4 48 19 01 00



ir@deinove.com



Media



ATCG Partners – Marie PUVIEUX



+33 (0)9 81 87 46 72 / +33 (0)6 10 54 36 72



communication@deinove.com

Attachment